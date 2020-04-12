STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack Round Table opens ‘Live Kitchen’

The organisation has tied up with Commissionerate Police during the lockdown period.  

Published: 12th April 2020

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Cuttack Round Table, a youth organisation involved in various social activities, under the parent organisation Round Table India has extended a helping hand to coronavirus-affected poor and underprivileged in the city.  They have set up a ‘Live Kitchen’ in the city to provide two time food to needy, destitute and stranded people.

The organisation has tied up with Commissionerate Police during the lockdown period.  Over 1,500 meals are being prepared everyday on the premises of Marwari Club at Manik Ghose Bazaar which are then handed over to DCP Cuttack Akhilsevar Singh for distribution among needy. While rice, dalma and chutney are being served in the day, poori, subzi and aachar are served at night.  

“With our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extending the lockdown period to April 30, we have committed to run the ‘Live Kitchen’ till April 30 to feed the needy,” said Cuttack Round Table chairman Gaurav Saraogi and secretary Naval Mahajan while appealing public to come forward and support the organisation by donating in cash or kind to enable it keep the ‘Live Kitchen’ running till April 30.

