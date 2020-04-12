STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
When vets burn midnight oil for pets

After consulting, he suggests them to take the animals to government-run veterinary hospitals at Saheed Nagar or other places.

Image for representational purpose

By Sudarsan Maharana
BHUBANESWAR: If you are a pet owner, worrying for your furry friend or domestic animal in the wake of coronavirus pandemic is normal. Lockdown may prevent you from going out but care for your pet is just a call away.Basant Kumar Panda is among the handful of veterinarians who has been providing free consultation to pet owners in the Capital City. The 73-year-old resident of IRC Village in the city carries out health check-up of pets, birds and other domestic animals either at his residence or through WhatsApp.

“Some people come with their pets to my residence, while others consult over phone. As meeting is not possible in most of the cases during lockdown, I ask pets owners to share details over phone and send photos on WhatsApp. Based on the symptoms, I suggest treatment,” said Dr Panda.“I try to attend cases no matter what time of the day it is. Sometimes I have to attend around 20 to 30 cases a day these days and a few of them at 2 am,” he said.

Basant Kumar Panda

After consulting, he suggests them to take the animals to government-run veterinary hospitals at Saheed Nagar or other places. “For critical cases where hospitalisation is needed, I suggest them to take their pet to People for Animal or Pet World,” said Dr Panda who retired as principal scientist at ICAR in 2009. There are other veterinary doctors like Dr Panda who have emerged as corona warriors and leading by example without carrying much about their health.

Dr Parthasarathi, a veterinarian from Benupur village near Balianta on the outskirts of the Capital, goes door-to-door in the locality for treatment of cows and other small and large domestic animals during the lockdown.“As we need to visit outside, we have to follow the protocol and ensure social distancing. However, in some cases, we are compelled to compromise as we need help of the owner of the animal to bring it under control during the treatment,” said the veterinarian who covers more than half a dozen houses every day.

Assistant Director of Directorate Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr Madan Mohan Mohapatra said the facility at Saheed Nagar has five to seven doctors, each block in Khurda has two vets who provide treatment to pets, domestic as well as stray animals during this lockdown. 

