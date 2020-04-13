After a lockdown lull, criminals back to business in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The nationwide lockdown may have forced people to stay indoors but miscreants are not in mood to stick to the stay home call. After a lull, burglars raided two houses in Bairagi Nagar under Laxmisagar police limits of the City and decamped with valuables worth lakhs of rupees in the wee hours of Sunday.

Nalinikanta Behera, his wife and daughter were at their rented accommodation, while his 73-year-old mother Jyotsnarani had stepped outside to pluck flowers when the incident occurred.

After his mother went outside leaving the gates open, Behera said miscreants sneaked in. The elderly woman returned and took a nap in her room but when she woke up at about 7 am, she found her cupboard open. Similarly, Behera found his mobile phone and his wife’s vanity bag with `5000 cash missing.

“The miscreants stole my mobile phone from the living room and searched my mother’s cupboard but found nothing in there. However, they managed to steal gold ornaments worth about ` three lakh by breaking the locker in my room,” alleged Behera.

Behera suspects that the miscreants knocked them out with sedatives as they had no clue about the theft till the morning. “My mother had noticed two men moving suspiciously near our residence about two days back. They might have realised that she goes out early in the morning and takes over 10 minutes to return. Accordingly, they may have prepared their modus operandi,” he said.

Behera, who works with a finance company as a collection manager, said he was using his mobile phone to work from home during the lockdown. It will now be very difficult to carry out the official tasks, he added.

In the second case in the same locality, miscreants stole a mobile phone from a private firm employee’s residence. Baidyanath Das, who lives four plots away from Behera’s residence, said the burglars managed to climb up to the first floor and stole his Apple iPhone XR worth `65,000 through the window of his room. Behera and Das lodged separate complaints with Laxmisagar police who rushed to the area and launched an investigation.