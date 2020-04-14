STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar hottest in Odisha at 41.5 degree

Mercury continued to rise across the State with 11 places recording above normal temperature on Monday.

A child enjoys bath as Bhubaneswar temperature soared. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Mercury continued to rise across the State with 11 places recording above normal temperature on Monday. Bhubaneswar was hottest at 41.5 degree Celsius along with Titlagarh. For the Capital, this temperature is 4 degrees above normal during this time of the year.

Similarly, Cuttack recorded 40.1 degree, which is 2.6 degree above normal. The other places where the temperature was 40 degrees or above are Baripada 41 degrees, about 2.6 degree above normal, while Chandbali recorded 40.7 which is 3 degrees above normal and Angul recorded 40.7 degrees on the day.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast day temperature is likely remain above normal by 2 degree to 3 degree Celsius in coastal Odisha districts and will be 40 degree or more in some places over the remaining districts of Odisha in the next four days.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das said the temperatures started soaring in Odisha from last week onwards and he attributed the rise in mercury level to local factors. “Clear sky conditions, high solar radiation insulation, low wind speed and less pollution are the factors contributing to the rise in temperatures in the State,” he added.

