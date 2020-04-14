STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bored, Odisha's rural people find safe bet in gambling

Many educated unemployed youths, stuck at home due to lockdown, are also found accessing online mini-casinos on their computers and mobile phones.

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A never-seen-before social confinement and financial concerns seem to be tempting people to try their hand at gambling in rural areas of Cuttack. Gambling rackets are found to have become active luring villagers to indulge in betting as a pastime. With enforcement of lockdown, those employed in nearby towns and cities including daily wagers are stuck in their villages. Many of them have now turned to gambling and eventually are getting addicted to it.

“Generally, we remained busy with activities all day at our workplaces. Now we have no work and while away time by gambling,” said a youth from Parasailo village in Nischintakoili block. Fearing police action, gamblers have stopped betting activities in urban areas and moved to suburban villages where they have found a safe haven in farmlands or open fields.

Many educated unemployed youths, stuck at home due to lockdown, are also found accessing online mini-casinos on their computers and mobile phones. With betting becoming rampant in rural areas, locals and social activists have expressed concern and urged the police administration to curb the menace as it is becoming a draining on their savings. Police is so engaged in enforcement of lockdown that it has no time to crack down on gambling dens.

“We cannot carry out raids in remote villages which have been sealed illegally with erection of barricades,” said a senior police officer of the district adding that ample measures would soon be in place across the district to check the gambling.

