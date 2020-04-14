Coronavirus: Helpless residents flout norms in sealed zones

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Poor enforcement coupled with inadequate supply of essentials has defeated the purpose of containment zones in the city, compelling households in the restricted localities to flout norms.

After days of neglect, residents in the containment zones are breaking the social distancing norms and stepping out to buy essentials and withdraw money from ATMs. During evening between 5 pm and 7.30 pm, the containment zones come to life again buzzing with customers, two-wheelers and trespassers from other localities thronging Jharpada, Govind Vihar, Jayadurga Nagar and other restricted areas to refill supplies at home.

From medicine, groceries, vegetables, non-vegetarian items to cigarettes and tobacco, everything is readily available in these areas. These items, however, are not being supplied by the vans of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). Shops are being run with shutters half down. Sources said, residents of Govind Vihar had earlier urged the civic body to allow the shops within the locality to remain open. Though there has been no official nod for the request, enforcement drives are also absent from the scene.

“No one stops us from opening the shops. There is no check conducted by the administration. Instead, we are receiving calls from residents to provide them items. Why should we keep the shops shut then,” asked a grocery shop owner in Bomikhal requesting anonymity.

On the other hand, people from buffer areas are also entering the containment zones to buy essentials. With social distancing norms going for a toss, the act is surely defeating the purpose with which the areas had been declared restricted zones, locals said. Meanwhile, the BMC with the help of Mo Bus supplied groceries in these zones to ensure that the supply chain is maintained and residents do not step outside.