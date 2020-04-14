STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kapilaprasad, Jadupur lose Containment TAG

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday withdrew ‘Containment Zone’ tag from Sundarpada and Jadupur/Begunia area - five days ahead of schedule.The order issued by the civic body, however, said that active surveillance in both the areas will continue for another seven days.Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said the decision to lift containment zone tag from the two localities were taken after various rounds of house-to-house survey was carried out and test results were found negative.

“Those with travel history and Covid-19 symptoms were tested and based on the results, a decision was taken to keep both the localities out of the purview of containment zones,” Chaudhary said. The Corporation had declared Sundarpada and Jadupur areas as containment zones on April 5 after a 70-year-old man, an Australia returnee, tested positive. The man is a resident of Kapilaprasad Housing Board Colony which comes under Sundarpada ward adjacent to Jadupur.

Apart from these two localities, the civic body had earlier declared three others - Bomikhal, Surya Nagar and Satya Nagar as containment zones. As per health department statistics, a total 41 corona positive cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar so far which include 33 active cases. Seven patients have recovered, while one perished. Bomikhal with 15 cases remains on top followed by Surya Nagar (8), Jharpada (5) and Satya Nagar (4). 

