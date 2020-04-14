Kargil war hero KP Dhal Samanta passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Director General of Rashtriya Rifles (retd) Lt Gen KP Dhal Samanta passed away on Monday at the age of 70.A veteran of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, 1984 Operation Blue Star and Kargil War in 1999, he was suffering from cancer and breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in New Delhi.Alumnus of Sainik School, Bhubaneswar, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Dhal Samanta was commissioned to the Regiment of Artillery at the age of 19. During 1999 Kargil War, he was instrumental in helping deploy 155 mm Bofors guns in difficult conditions.

He was instrumental in leading and modernising the then 92000-strong counter-insurgency force of Rashtriya Rifles and was a member of the then newly-created Armed Forces Tribunal at Kolkata, post retirement.A recipient of Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM), he spearheaded the military response during various natural calamities.

He is survived by wife Sumananjali Devi and son Pranab Dhal Samanta, who works as Deputy Executive Editor of a leading business daily.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his condolence message said “Odisha mourns the loss of one of its most illustrious sons, Lt Gen (retd) KP Dhal Samanta. He was a veteran of 1971 War, Op Blue Star, Siachen & Kargil War.”Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several military veterans mourned his death.