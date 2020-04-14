Maha Vishuba Sankranti a family affair this year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In Odia households, New Year remained a family affair. Amid social distancing norms, the familiar scenes of ‘Pana Sankranti’ rituals and celebrations were missing.With the lockdown in place, temples remained closed for devotees. Lingaraj Temple, where thousands of devotees throng on this day, had no visitors this time. Though the temple doors were closed for devotees, priests performed the rituals as usual by adhering to the social distancing norms. Not more than five priests were involved in the rituals.

Women ignore social distancing norms

while performing Maha Vishuba Sankranti

puja at Tulasipur in Cuttack on Monday |

RASHMIRANJAN MOHAPATRA

The ‘mangala alati’ of Lord Lingaraj was performed around 6.15 am on Monday, followed by daily ‘abakash niti.’ The ‘mahashana’ or Lord’s bathing ritual was performed around 9.20 pm. Around noon, ‘paana’ made of grated coconut, ‘biri-chawla pitha’ and milk was served to the Lord with ‘bhoga’ at ‘bhoga mandapa.’

“Last year, more than 20,000 devotees had visited the temple on this day. This year, we had instructed the priests to maintain social distancing while performing the rituals. They prayed for the well-being of people,” said PK Das, Executive Officer of Lingaraj Temple administration.

People, who wait all the year round to raise a toast to good health with ‘pana’, faced immense difficulties in procuring ‘bela’ for making ‘pana.’ In local markets, vendors sold ripened ones for `100 a piece, while the raw ‘bela’ was available at `50. “On normal days, ‘bela’ would be sold at `25 per piece. Even, fruit vendors didn’t have enough stocks. Apprehensive about the sales they did not keep enough stock,” said Tarinisen Pattnaik, a culture enthusiast in City.

Prez, PM, CM greet people

Bhubaneswar: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday greeted people of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Vishuba Sankranti, Odia New Year. Kovind, in a message in Odia, wished people happiness, peace and prosperity. Greeting the people through his twitter handle, the Prime Minister said, “Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyones lives.”

In his message, Governor Ganeshi Lal said the day should mark the beginning of victory against coronavirus. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also wished people and prayed Lord Jagannath to keep every life safe and give strength to the people to fight coronavirus with firmness. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda also greeted people on the occasion.