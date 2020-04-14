Restrictions lifted in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack district administration on Monday withdrew containment zone restrictions from three villages under Salepur and Nischintakoili tehsils. “Since it has been reported by the CDMO and BDOs/Tehsildars of Nischintakoili and Salepur that no person from Ward no. 1 of Jairampur gram panchayat and Ward no. 12 and 13 of Mirzapur panchayat has been affected by Covid-19 and samples of primary contacts and symptomatic cases from the containment areas have tested negative, it is understood that there is no local transmission in the zones.

Keeping this in view, containment zone order has been withdrawn from all the three localities. However, the lockdown shall continue,” stated an order of the district administration. After detecting that a person from neighbouring Jajpur, who tested positive for Covid-19, had visited the three villages on March 21, the administration on April 5 had issued containment notice.