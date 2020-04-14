STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sand sculptor puts his art on canvas for auction

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s art works put up for auction

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has put on auction five of his sand art-on-canvas paintings to raise funds for the fight against novel coronavirus.Pattnaik said the amount raised from the auction will be donated to PM-Cares Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).“I am auctioning five of my sand-art-on-canvas paintings to raise funds for fight against Covid-19,” tweeted Pattnaik tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The sand artist also shared details of his works - Beauty on the Stone, Our thought for the environment; Sea King; Sleeping Beauty and Universal Peace.Pattnaik, who had planned to organise a sand-art-on-canvas installation exhibition in Chennai in March had to postpone it due to coronavirus outbreak. “The installations are made by clicking the photographs of my sculptures. The photos are printed and framed after which I give it a touch up with acrylic colours and sand to give a sense of real sand sculptures,” Pattnaik told this paper.

“As an artist, I cherish all my installations but the five I have put on auction are my favourites,” he said. Since the sand artist tweeted about the auction on Sunday, he has been receiving messages by many people to buy the paintings.Pattnaik plans to organise sand-art-on-canvas installation exhibitions at various metro cities in the country and abroad once the pandemic is under control. The sand-art-on canvas installations are very unique and many art lovers had requested me to make paintings of my sand art sculptures, he said.

