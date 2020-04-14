STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surveillance in city slums from today

 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has chalked out plans for surveillance of households in all slums of the city to deal with coronavirus outbreak.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has chalked out plans for surveillance of households in all slums of the city to deal with coronavirus outbreak. Officials said surveillance will commence from Tuesday. The surveillance will be part of the ongoing surveillance in containment zones as well as some other areas and will include early diagnosis and prompt treatment for any Covid-19 related symptoms. More than 300 teams will be formed for the purpose and each team will have one anganwadi worker, one ASHA worker and  one Mahila Arogya Samiti members. 

The team will cover households in detail with the formats and deposit the same to CDPO which ultimately will be compiled at the level of Additional District Urban Public Health Officers. The team members will visit the slums three times in their area concerned to cover each family and collect report for prompt treatment of cases having symptoms like soar throat, cough, cold and fever.

They will also report about any travel history available in the families covered by them. A total 1,000 anganwadi and health workers at the grassroots will carry out the exercise. The orientation of health workers has already been completed under the guidance of health experts under National Urban Health Mission, said DC Sanitation Suvendu Kumar Sahu.

Coronavirus
Comments

