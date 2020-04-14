Telemedicine starts at AIIMS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has started providing consultation to patients through telemedicine facility from Monday. Initially, nine departments have been included in the mobile platform. The departments enlisted for consultation through telemedicine mode include general medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, 0rthopedics, pulmonary medicine, urology, psychiatry and cardiology.

In-charge Medical Superintendent Dr Jawahar SK Pillai said nine mobile tablets have been configured for WhatsApp video calling. The doctors will provide photo/scan or digital copy of signed prescription or e-prescription to patients via WhatsApp. “The doctors have been advised to prescribe drugs already used by patients on follow up or those drugs which are safe for use,” he said.