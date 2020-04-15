STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aparajita wants advance funds for social welfare organisations

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday requested Odisha Government and the Centre to release six-month funds to grant-in-aid assisted social welfare organisations in the State to enable them fight Covid-19 crisis effectively.

Sarangi said the State and Centre supported welfare organisations such as orphanages, old age homes and women shelters in the State are facing difficulties in operation during lockdown due to dearth of funds.

Sarangi, in a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, though she is trying her best to connect donors with these organisations, the support is not enough given the scale of requirement for which the GIA for six months should be released to the State-supported social welfare organisations working for the welfare for children, senior citizens, widows and destitute women early to enable them handle the current situation. “I am writing separately to the ministries concerned to release the GIA funds to centrally supported social welfare organisation in advance,” she said.

