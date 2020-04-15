STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bomikhal residents collect PDS ration from Saheed Nagar

In the absence of a PDS distribution facility in Bomikhal, local beneficiaries are compelled to break the containment zone protocol and collect subsidised ration from Saheed Nagar. 

Published: 15th April 2020 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the absence of a PDS distribution facility in Bomikhal, local beneficiaries are compelled to break the containment zone protocol and collect subsidised ration from Saheed Nagar. Bomikhal area, where 18 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected so far, was declared a containment zone on April 3. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation had issued an order restricting movement of people out of containment zones but people from Ward 31, including Bomikhal, were allowed to collect ration from the Maitree store at Saheed Nagar. Officials also admitted that many beneficiaries from the Ward received their PDS ration between April 2 and 6, while some others also received it later. Hundreds of beneficiaries from Ward 31 visited the Maitree store for ration in recent weeks.

“I had to walk 2 km to the store to bring ration as distribution centre here has been closed,” said a woman from the locality who had brought ration from Saheed Nagar on April 7. A local administrative official also admitted that Ward 31 was attached to Saheed Nagar Maitree store as there was no Government school or large facility where ration could be distributed without breaking the protocol of social distancing. Bhubaneswar ADM Prafulla Kumar Swain, however, said though some individuals may have collected it, PDS distribution for the area has now been stopped.

“We have surveyed the area and identified a local club, close to Jail Road, where the remaining PDS beneficiaries will be provided ration. Financial aid to the beneficiaries will also be distributed to the beneficiaries there,” he said and added that it will be started in a couple of days.Officials admitted that maintaining social distancing during PDS ration distribution in containment zones has also remained one of the biggest challenges. During distribution of ration in the containment zone of Surya Nagar, officials had to take help of police to manage crowd, they said.

