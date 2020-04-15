Jana-Posana to feed 5,000 poor families  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 5,000 families, who have not been covered under any food security scheme in the State, will be provided ration by MG Mohanty firm, which is into mining, in collaboration with So Am I Foundation Trust through its Jana-Posana programme. The programme, launched by R&DM Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra through a Zoom Cloud meeting here recently, has already covered 100 families. Under the initiative, the mining group is providing ration sufficient for four members of a family for 15 days during the lockdown period.

The Additional Chief Secretary, who appreciated the efforts of the mining firm and the trust, said the initiative will take care of two square meals of almost 20,000 individuals for 15 days. MG Mohanty’s promoter Tanuj Mohanty said “through Jana-Posana programme we will be providing around six lakh meals all over Odisha .We will go a long way with the So Am I Foundation Trust for Hunger-free Odisha drive to serve people in distress during and also after the lockdown,” he said.

Founder of the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative, Pinaki Mohanty said “during our food distribution, it had come to our knowledge that there are many poor families who don’t have food. I am thankful to the MG Mohanty firm for supporting us in this drive as the Government alone cannot serve all in these desperate times.”