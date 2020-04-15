Priority to domestic abuse cases: DGP

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Director General of Police Abhay on Tuesday directed police across the State to consider domestic violence cases on high priority.The DGP’s direction barely hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over rising incidents of domestic violence during lockdown and asked the DGP to deal with such cases with an iron hand.

A statement issued by Odisha Police mentioned that “to lodge complaint during the lockdown period, victims of domestic violence need not come to police station. On receiving a phone call, police will reach the spot/home to collect complaint/FIR and take necessary action. They can also approach police through Odisha Police Citizen Portal and Sahayata Mobile APP.”

Though there is no noticeable increase in reporting of such cases, the DGP asked police officials to remain alert in domestic violence-related cases and instructed them to make public the help line telephone numbers of police stations and district control rooms so that victims of domestic violence can use those during the lockdown period.

Abhay also directed that all cases of domestic violence during lockdown period should be investigated by an officer not below the rank of Sub Inspector under the supervision of an officer of rank of DSP or above while asking the investigation unit for Crime against Women (IUCAW) of district concerned to remain extra alert and active during lockdown period.