COVID-19: Surya Nagar containment boundaries reduced

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday reduced the area of Surya Nagar containment zone for effective surveillance of households of the locality to keep spread of coronavirus in check.

As per the revised order of the civic body, the new boundary of the containment zone extends from NCC office to National Productivity Council (NPC) office along Mumtaz Ali Street; NPC office to Surya Complex; Surya Complex to NCC office.

BMC officials, however, said active surveillance of households in the zone boundary notified earlier in the locality will continue for seven more days.Apart from Surya Nagar, Bomikhal and Satya Nagar are the two other areas under containment zones.