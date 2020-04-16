STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Surya Nagar containment boundaries reduced

BMC officials, however, said active surveillance of households in the zone boundary notified earlier in the locality will continue for seven more days.

Free sanitary napkins being distributed by Commisionrate Police at containment zone of Surya Nagar in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday reduced the area of Surya Nagar containment zone for effective surveillance of households of the locality to keep spread of coronavirus in check.

As per the revised order of the civic body, the new boundary of the containment zone extends from NCC office to National Productivity Council (NPC) office along Mumtaz Ali Street; NPC office to Surya Complex; Surya Complex to NCC office.

Apart from Surya Nagar, Bomikhal and Satya Nagar are the two other areas under containment zones.

