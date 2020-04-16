STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six IAS officers to monitor coronavirus situation in Bhubaneswar

The officers will also monitor awareness campaign among community and supply of essential commodities to people living in containment zones.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

drone

Disinfectant being spray through a drone from Rajmahal square to Sishu Bhawan square in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has appointed six senior officials for containment of coronavirus cases in the Capital which has turned into a hotspot with 46 out of the 60 cases detected from the city. The senior officials in the rank of Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries will be in charge of the three zones, into which the Capital has been divided, and monitor the situation. According to a notification issued by the Government, the senior officers will oversee intensive sampling of primary and secondary contacts, contact tracing and household survey by surveillance teams in containment zones.

The officers will also monitor awareness campaign among community and supply of essential commodities to people living in containment zones. While Principal Secretary in ST/SC Development department Ranjana Chopra and Principal Secretary in Energy department Bishnupada Sethi, have been assigned north zone; Principal Secretary, Excise, SK Lohani and Secretary, Higher Education, Saswat Mishra have been assigned south east zone.

Principal Secretary, Finance, Ashok K Meena and Secretary in SSEPD department Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma have been assigned south west zone, the notification said.Bomikhal area has reported 18 positive cases followed by eight in Surya Nagar, six in Jharpada, four in Satya Nagar, three in Unit-4 area, two in Unit-5 area and one each from Saheed Nagar, BJB Nagar, Badagada village, Kapilaprasad and an apartment near AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Another person from West Bengal has been detected with Covid-19 and is admitted to a hospital here.

Official sources said out of 46 Covid-19 patients from Bhubaneswar, 12 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. One person from Jharpada died of the disease on April 6. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has declared Bomikhal, Jharpada and Surya Nagar areas as containment zones.

Who’s in charge
North: Ranjana Chopra and Bishnupada Sethi
South East: SK Lohani and Saswat Mishra
South West: Ashok K Meena and Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma

