Police outreach for elders in Twin City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reaching out to the elders during the ongoing lockdown, Commissionerate Police on Friday distributed a contact directory of police officers and home delivery service providers for day-to-day support. The police have distributed around 25,000 booklets among the elderly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Each booklet - titled ‘Fight Against Covid-19’ - contains office numbers of the Police Commissioner, Additional Commissioners, DCPs, police stations, inspectors, nodal officers and assistant nodal officers of Senior Citizens Security Cells (SCSC).

Though officers of each police station’s SCSC has a WhatsApp group having contact numbers of senior citizens under their respective jurisdiction, the booklet was published keeping in mind that many of them are not tech-savvy. The booklet has also mobile numbers of home delivery service providers of grocery, vegetables and medicines in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Chandrasekharpur alone has about 3,000 registered senior citizens, while other police stations have about 300 to 400 elderly people under their jurisdictions. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi has directed the nodal and assistant nodal officers to interact with the senior citizens frequently and extend support to them whenever required. The booklet has a message from Additional CP and in-charge DCP of Bhubaneswar Anup Kumar Sahoo and Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh requesting the elderly people not to step out of their houses.