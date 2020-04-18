STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thieves place new lock in house to cover crime in Odisha

On Thursday, when Sahoo arrived to check her brother’s place, she could not open the lock as it was replaced by miscreants.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after burglars raided two houses in Bairagi Nagar here, miscreants on Thursday made away with cash and gold ornaments in Sai Vihar area under Saheed Nagar police limits. The complainant, Atis Pattanayak works with a private firm and stays with his family on rent at Sai Vihar. While Pattanayak lives on the ground floor, the landlord resides on the first floor

After the lockdown was announced, Pattanayak had returned to his ancestral village in Jagatsinghpur district while his landlord was also not present. It is Pattanayak’s sister Dolly Sahoo, who stays nearby, visits his house every day to check if everything is fine. 

On Thursday, when Sahoo arrived to check her brother’s place, she could not open the lock as it was replaced by miscreants. Sahoo and her husband broke open the lock and spotted the theft. They immediately informed Pattanayak who returned to the city.

“The miscreants have stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakh and about Rs 50,000 cash by breaking locks of the cupboards. They fled by breaking the lock of another door,” said Pattanayak. Later, he lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police which rushed to the spot and started investigation into the matter. A case has been registered. On April 12, miscreants had decamped with gold ornaments, cash and mobile phones from two houses in Bairagi Nagar within Laxmisagar police limits.

Comments

