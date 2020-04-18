Woman leads swab collection team in Kalahandi

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Women from different spheres including those in the healthcare are helping the Government navigate safely though the pandemic. A microbiologist in the district, Nilima Dash is one among them who has been single-handedly collecting swab samples in Kalahandi district since testing of samples began.

So far, she has collected 187 swabs with a success rate of 99.46 per cent. Nilima has also trained 12 laboratory technicians who would collect samples through five swab collection centres that were opened in the district on Wednesday. “Swab collection is risky because there is high chance of contamination. So we have to do our job with extreme care”, says 35-year Nilima, who has done her PG in Microbiology from OUAT, Bhubaneswar.

While her husband and family stay in her native place in Mayurbhanj, she has been residing her alone. “During this period of crisis, I have never felt alone because of my colleagues in Health Department. We give each other strength to carry on our duties. Because, winning the fight against the virus is paramount now”, she adds.