Cuttack ITI develops sample collection kiosk 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Students and teachers of Cuttack ITI have developed a walk-in sample collection kiosk to test patients showing symptoms of coronavirus. The kiosk, a mobile cubical cabin with a sealed glass front, has extended gloves attached in the front, through which a health worker standing inside can collect samples. The entire structure is supported with four wheels at the base for its mobility.

“Swab can be collected without direct exposure and contact. After swab collection, the gloves can be sanitised from outside. Besides, the kiosk will reduce the need for more PPE kits and we will be able to test more in less time,” said Principal HK Mohanty.

Inspired by the technique adopted by South Korea to conduct mass testing of coronavirus which helped the country to successfully put brakes on it, a dedicated team of the ITI has developed the the kiosk for the purpose. As the State Government is trying to expand its testing facilities, the facility will help the health administration in this direction, he added.