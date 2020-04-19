STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Orissa High Court directs Govt to sanitise offices in Cuttack city

The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the State Government to report on the steps taken by it to sanitise all the major Government offices in Cuttack city.

Published: 19th April 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the State Government to report on the steps taken by it to sanitise all the major Government offices in Cuttack city. A lawyer Dillip Kumar Ray had filed a PIL seeking direction to the Government for adopting measures to sanitise the Government offices in the City in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Ray contended that there was necessity for sanitising the office spaces and work areas inside the premises of Government offices during the lockdown.

The petition included a list of offices - Orissa High Court, subordinate courts including the Court of District Judge, Board of Revenue, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division), Odisha Police headquarters area including the office of DG, IG and DIG and CID-Crime Branch, Collectorate, Sub-Collector, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, SCB Medical College and Hospital, and City Hospital.In his petition, Ray also sought direction for sanitising of Office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Barabati Stadium and Indoor Stadium areas. 

Taking up the matter through video conferencing, the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice Debabrata Dash sought report on the steps taken to sanitise the Government offices in Cuttack and directed Additional Government Advocate (AGA) J Pattanaik for early compliance. 

Acting on another PIL filed by Ray, the same bench directed the Additional Government Advocate to take instructions on the petition seeking direction to the Government to issue passes to advocates, advocate clerks and stamp vendors across the State to attend courts during the lockdown.The petitioner has also sought direction to police not to initiate criminal proceedings against them while coming to attend courts. The Court has posted the matter to April 22 for hearing along with the submissions of the AGA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court coronavirus sanitise
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp