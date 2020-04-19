Orissa High Court directs Govt to sanitise offices in Cuttack city

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed the State Government to report on the steps taken by it to sanitise all the major Government offices in Cuttack city. A lawyer Dillip Kumar Ray had filed a PIL seeking direction to the Government for adopting measures to sanitise the Government offices in the City in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak. Ray contended that there was necessity for sanitising the office spaces and work areas inside the premises of Government offices during the lockdown.

The petition included a list of offices - Orissa High Court, subordinate courts including the Court of District Judge, Board of Revenue, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central Division), Odisha Police headquarters area including the office of DG, IG and DIG and CID-Crime Branch, Collectorate, Sub-Collector, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, SCB Medical College and Hospital, and City Hospital.In his petition, Ray also sought direction for sanitising of Office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Barabati Stadium and Indoor Stadium areas.

Taking up the matter through video conferencing, the division bench of Justice SK Mishra and Justice Debabrata Dash sought report on the steps taken to sanitise the Government offices in Cuttack and directed Additional Government Advocate (AGA) J Pattanaik for early compliance.

Acting on another PIL filed by Ray, the same bench directed the Additional Government Advocate to take instructions on the petition seeking direction to the Government to issue passes to advocates, advocate clerks and stamp vendors across the State to attend courts during the lockdown.The petitioner has also sought direction to police not to initiate criminal proceedings against them while coming to attend courts. The Court has posted the matter to April 22 for hearing along with the submissions of the AGA.