Paddy purchase: Social distancing top on priority in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has directed the Collectors to maintain strict social distancing norm during procurement of rabi paddy from farmers. With the procurement of paddy commencing from May 1 amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department has issued elaborate operational guidelines to the Collectors of 17 districts asking them to carry out the operation without violating safety norms.

“Each of the 812 identified mandis will procure paddy from maximum 30 farmers in a day and not more than 10 farmers will be allowed at a centre at a particular time,” Food Supplies Minister RP Swain said.

The Collectors have been asked to open required number of mandis in consultations with the officials of the Cooperation and Food Supplies departments to avoid crowd. Steps must be taken to advice farmers and mandi staff to wear masks and use sanitisers during procurement. To ensure proper social distancing, public address systems will be used for effective dissemination of guidelines and instructions so that physical proximity is avoided at the procurement centres, which needed to sanitised regularly, he said.

It has been decided that paddy will be procured from 7 am to 12 noon every day while in the afternoon, rice millers will be allowed to lift the stock. Mandis violating the safety norms will not be allowed to operate, the Minister said. The online token system will continue to operate and farmers will be informed well in advance to bring their produce to the mandis on stipulated date.

The designated staff of the PACS, millers representatives, labourers, drivers and helpers of transport vehicles will be allowed to the mandis. It will be the responsibility of the district administration to decide deployment of police personnel to regulate the crowd and ensure that the operational guidelines are observed.The procurement operation under price support system will continue till June 30. Around 2.45 lakh farmers have registered their names under P-PAS for sale of surplus paddy during rabi season.