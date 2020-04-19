Rains lash Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Capital on Saturday evening experienced Nor’wester rains along with lightning and gusty winds. Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and other parts of the State also experienced rainfall in the evening.India Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in some parts of Odisha till April 23. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected to occur at one or two places over Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Malkangiri, Bhadrak and Ganjam districts on Sunday. IMD has issued a yellow warning and predicted thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts during the same period.

Similarly, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty surface winds reaching up to 30 km/hour to 40 km/hour is likely occur at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Dhenkanal and Cuttack districts on Monday, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. owever, there will be no large change in day temperature during next four to five days over Odisha. Maximum temperature is likely to be 40 degree Celsius or more at some places over interior Odisha districts during the same period, said Das.