SCB makes its own sanitiser to meet shortage

CUTTACK: Acute short supply and increasing requirement of hand sanitisers among doctors and healthcare staff in the wake of coronavirus pandemic has compelled SCB Medical College and Hospital to manufacture its own solution. The Pharmacology department under the leadership of HoD Prof Sabita Mohapatra has taken the onus on itself to ensure a steady supply of the protective disinfectant to the doctors and staff. It has been providing hundreds of litres of hand-rub sanitisers to the medicare staff across departments and units from the beginning of April.

“Due to scarcity in supply of hand-rub sanitiser, doctors and healthcare workers were fearful of handling patients. The department of Pharmacology came forward to bridge the gap in supply of sanitisers during this crisis period,” said Prof Mohapatra. The superintendent and store medical officer had made the proposal around March 19, after which we took the initiative to prepare hand-rub sanitisers with the help of our staff and post graduate students. The sanitisers are compliant to World Health Organization formula-II, said Prof Mohapatra.

All necessary ingredients like isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerol and distilled water are being supplied by the hospital superintendent and the solution is being prepared at the department’s laboratory. So far, more than 200 litre of the sanitiser has been prepared in separate batches and provided to the hospital authorities, she informed.

Associate professor Dr Priti Das, Dr Suhasini Dehury, Dr Rajashree Samal, Dr Jigyansa Mohapatra (SR) and junior doctors Dr Sidhartha Gautam, Dr Jyotiranjan Nayak and Dr Bikash Chandra Nayak are part of the endeavour under direct supervision of Prof. Mohapatra.

“We had to depend on hand-rub sanitisers supplied by the Government. Going by the shortage in supply, we had to purchase hand sanitisers from local suppliers but that soon dried up. Now, it has been decided to make our own hand-rub sanitisers to be provided to all the staff in the campus and ensure their safety since patients from across the State and outside visit the hospital for treatment,” said Superintendent Prof Annada Pattanaik.