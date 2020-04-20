STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar in test mode, 2,500 samples collected in three days

As Bhubaneswar reported no fresh Covid-19 case for the fourth consecutive day, the State Government intensified collection of swab samples and rapid tests in the hotspots of the City.

A health worker draws serum sample from a person for Covid-19 test at Unit-I Government Boy’s High School in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

A health worker draws serum sample from a person for Covid-19 test at Unit-I Government Boy’s High School in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo| EPS/IRFANA)

BHUBANESWAR: As Bhubaneswar reported no fresh Covid-19 case for the fourth consecutive day, the State Government intensified collection of swab samples and rapid tests in the hotspots of the City.

Teams deployed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Health and Family Welfare department have collected more than 2500 samples from different clusters in the city in the last three days. Apart from collection of samples, antibody tests on health professionals and service providers were also conducted on Sunday. While collection of samples will continue for four more days, the administration has planned to collect 5000 samples.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy appreciated the way different Resident Welfare Associations, Puja committees and Ward leaders responded to his call and encouraged people in their localities to come forward for tests. He, however, informed that Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will continue to be under lockdown restrictions. While the agriculture sector is being cautiously opened up, there will not be much change in the two cities as far as rhythm of lives of citizens is considered,” he said and urged people continue to observe stay at home to remain safe.

Five persons - four from Bomikhal and one from Jharpara - had tested positive for on April 14. After that, no positive case has surfaced. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in the State stood at 61. While 24 persons have recovered and one succumbed, 36 patients are undergoing treatment at different Covid hospitals. As many as 9,690 samples have been tested so far.

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

