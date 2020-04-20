STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collector powers to sarpanchs for migrants’ return

Making it mandatory for people to register themselves before their return, every gram panchayat will now have a registration facility.

Published: 20th April 2020 09:41 AM

Migrant workers rest outside closed shop during lockdown in Prayagraj | FILE

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With lakhs of Odias including migrant workers, students, professionals, pilgrims and patients stranded in other States due to the nationwide lockdown, Odisha Government on Sunday announced a roadmap for their return, once the travel restrictions are lifted.

The Government, in a historic move, delegated the powers of District Collector to sarpanchs for effective implementation of the roadmap and ensure protection and dignity of the returnees at the grassroot-level. It has also offered incentive of Rs 2,000 to each returnee for abiding by the set norms after they come back.
In a video message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “There are lakhs of brothers and sisters from Odisha stranded in other States. In spite of the best efforts of Odisha and the host States, life is not normal for them and it pains me.”

He said, Odisha Government in coordination with the host States and the Centre will facilitate the return of all those who want to come back home. “The magnitude of the exercise demands a decentralised approach and the nature of the problem demands a humane approach. Both these will be accomplished by community-based monitoring system involving the gram panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs),” he said.

Making it mandatory for people to register themselves before their return, every gram panchayat will now have a registration facility. Their relatives in the village can register on their behalf and they will be placed in panchayat quarantine facility for 14 days on their return. “Registration, streamlined movement and 14-day quarantine are very important to protect the returnees, their families, the community and the State at-large. Accommodation, food and treatment will be provided free of cost and on successful completion of quarantine, Rs 2,000 will be given as incentive to each”, the CM said.

Stating that every life is precious and has to be protected in a dignified manner, Naveen added, “Extraordinary situations call for extraordinary solutions. Empowering panchayats and ULBs will facilitate smooth movement, effective tracking and monitoring of the returnees and strengthen our fight against Covid-19.”

Comments

