Left with no money, UP migrants beg for food

The women duo said they spent a couple of hours under the flyover near Mancheswar Industrial Estate but they received no help from anyone.

Published: 20th April 2020 09:42 AM

Destitutes on a long queue to get free food at Station square during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Destitutes on a long queue to get free food at Station square during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3, distress among migrant workers stuck in the State Capital continues to grow even as the Odisha Government has asked the districts to ensure food and shelter to the labourers.

Migrants from Uttar Pradesh staying in slums near Rasulgarh are battling hunger each day. Left with no money and ration, they are forced to beg at Rasulgarh Square for their survival. The local authorities have not provided them food at their slum from last two days, said Heena Banu of Dewa village in Uttar Pradesh.

Carrying her baby in her arms, Banu along with her younger sister and sister-in-law has been begging money from passers-by on streets so that they can arrange food for their eight-member family.
“My husband and brother are leaving no stone unturned to find some work but to no avail. I also have an elder daughter, a three-year-old, while my sister-in-law has a two-year-old son. Even we are unable to feed our children,” she said.

The women duo said they spent a couple of hours under the flyover near Mancheswar Industrial Estate but they received no help from anyone. “We used to sale brooms but after the lockdown was enforced, our work was severely hit,” said Banu.

Similarly, a 10-year-old girl carrying her younger sister in her arms was seen requesting passers-by for money in Rasulgarh. “We are natives of Uttar Pradesh. I stay here in a slum near Rasulgarh with my mother and younger sister. As we have no money, I am requesting people to provide financial assistance or even food items like milk for my sister,” said the minor girl.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier asked the nation’s poor for forgiveness as the economic and human toll from the nationwide lockdown deepened and criticism mounted over a lack of adequate planning ahead of the decision.

