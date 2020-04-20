Stay home, no lockdown ease in Bhubaneswar: CP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Sunday said lockdown imposed in the Capital since March 22 will continue until further orders. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, following which the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines on exemptions that would come into force from April 20.

“The lockdown restriction in Bhubaneswar will continue until further orders. So, please do not expect any change tomorrow. The situation is under review,” said Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Sources said the State Government might ease some restrictions in the Capital from Tuesday and deliberations for the same are on. Sarangi also requested the citizens for their continued cooperation.

As per MHA’s order, Central Government employees, officers above the rank of Deputy Secretary, can work from their offices, while others will be limited to 30 per cent. They can commute to offices by showing their identity card and no vehicle pass is required.

Police have requested the State Government employees working in the City to show their identity card and letter from head of their office stating they have been mobilised to report on duty. No vehicle pass is required for them.

“IT and ITES companies in Bhubaneswar are requested to continue with current work from home arrangement and function with a maximum of 25 per cent staff in each office. They will be allowed to commute to their office by showing their identity card and e-mail with the message that they are among the 25 per cent staff allowed to come to the office,” said Sarangi.