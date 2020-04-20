STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Stay home, no lockdown ease in Bhubaneswar: CP

Sources said the State Government might ease some restrictions in the  Capital from Tuesday and deliberations for the same are on.

Published: 20th April 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel creating awarness for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Security personnel creating awarness for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Sunday said lockdown imposed in the Capital since March 22 will continue until further orders. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, following which the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines on exemptions that would come into force from April 20.

“The lockdown restriction in Bhubaneswar will continue until further orders. So, please do not expect any change tomorrow. The situation is under review,” said Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Sources said the State Government might ease some restrictions in the  Capital from Tuesday and deliberations for the same are on. Sarangi also requested the citizens for their continued cooperation.
As per MHA’s order, Central Government employees, officers above the rank of Deputy Secretary, can work from their offices, while others will be limited to 30 per cent. They can commute to offices by showing their identity card and no vehicle pass is required.

Police have requested the State Government employees working in the City to show their identity card and letter from head of their office stating they have been mobilised to report on duty.  No vehicle pass is required for them.

“IT and ITES companies in Bhubaneswar are requested to continue with current work from home arrangement and function with a maximum of 25 per cent staff in each office. They will be allowed to commute to their office by showing their identity card and e-mail with the message that they are among the 25 per cent staff allowed to come to the office,” said Sarangi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar police coronavirus COVID 19 lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp