Antibody test slowed down by OTP glitch in Bhubaneswar

The rapid antibody tests in Covid-19 hotspot Bhubaneswar proved not to be so rapid on Monday, thanks to technical glitches.

Published: 21st April 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing norms at the camp went for a toss on Monday as mediapersons and Unit-I vendors queued up for antibody test at Unit-I Government Girls’ High School.

Social distancing norms at the camp went for a toss on Monday as mediapersons and Unit-I vendors queued up for antibody test at Unit-I Government Girls' High School.

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The rapid antibody tests in COVID-19 hotspot Bhubaneswar proved not to be so rapid on Monday, thanks to technical glitches.The test, which analyses blood samples for presence of two antibodies, immunoglobulin M (IgM) and immunoglobulin G (IgG) that the human body produces in response to a virus, can be done in about 15 to 20 minutes.However, tests conducted at Unit-I Government Girls’ High School for the second consecutive day on Monday saw citizens wait for test results as the one-time password (OTP) via a text message on mobile phones did not land. 

The OTP is sent by an android application developed by the Centre.The OTP has to be shared with the officials who collect details before tests are conducted. Subsequently, it is submitted in the mobile application to fill further details of an individual like age, gender, address and pin code, whether he/she any disease or any flu like symptoms and registration with Arogya Setu COVID-19 contact tracing app among others.

After submitting the details, the officials are required to press the update option on the mobile application and fill details of an individual’s test result provided by the lab technicians present on the spot. Once the final form is submitted, test results are sent via a text message on mobile phones within 30 minutes.
“The app was not generating OTPs and its response was slow on Monday. Many people who appeared for the tests on Sunday also did not receive the OTPs,” said an official engaged to fill the details of an individual on the mobile application. However, after 12.30 pm, the app generated OTPs for some time.

Another official said they are also writing the details of each individual in a hard copy and would inform results over the telephone or by visiting their addresses. Sources said about 15 teams conducted antibody tests in various parts of the City on Monday.

Social distancing goes for a toss
Bhubaneswar: Social distancing norms at the camp went for a toss on Monday as mediapersons and Unit-I vendors queued up for antibody test at Unit-I Government Girls' High School.  Though the two groups were tested in separate queues, there was lack of adequate enforcement at the camp. While over 200 persons underwent antibody tests on the day, only two police personnel were deployed to maintain social distancing.  Besides, the syringes used for collecting blood samples were kept on the table where people who queued up for test rested their arms.

“The disposable syringes should have been removed from the packets and used directly to collect blood samples but the health officials kept them all on the tables which act as a surface,” said a person who got his samples collected. The table was not being sanitised regularly either. The camp had no facility for drinking water or ceiling fans and people had a tough time in the hot and humid conditions. Though disinfectants were being sprayed on the spot, the frequency was inadequate. At one point of time, the camp ran out of test kits. National Health Mission Director Shalini Pandit and Director of ICDS Aravind Agrawal visited the camp to review the progress.

A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
