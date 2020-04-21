STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha clears 6 projects worth Rs 9,100 crore

Two investment proposals worth `8,850 cr with job potential of 5,250 approved at HLCA

Published: 21st April 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On the day as restrictions were lifted for partial opening of the economy, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik set up an inter-ministerial committee to bring the closed down industrial and MSME units back on track. The State Government cleared six proposals with a total investment of Rs 9,100.29 crore in which employment for more than 6,525 people will be generated. Two investment proposals worth Rs 8,850.19 crore with an employment potential of 5,250 was approved at High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting presided over by the Chief Minister.

This was preceded by the meeting of State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) presided over by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy in which four proposals, worth Rs 251.09 crore were approved. The proposals spread across sectors like metal and metal downstream, textiles and apparel and logistics and infrastructure will have employment potential for 1,275 people. This includes an investment from a Chinese sports shoe manufacturing company.

The proposals included Maleic Anhydride manufacturing unit by Dhunseri Ventures Limited at Paradip with an annual capacity of 60,000 tonne. The unit will have total  investment of Rs 1013.29 crore and create employment for 350 people. The proposals of Rungta Mines Limited (RML) for expansion of its integrated steel plant project from 0.9 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity to 2.85 MTPA with captive power plant of 385 MW and a 1.69 MTPA cement plant (in two phases) at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal district approved at the meeting. The proposed units will have an investment of Rs 7,836.9 crore and provide employment to about 4,900 people.

The SLSWCA cleared the proposal of M/S Niren Kumar Anand with investment from a Chinese company for setting up footwear manufacturing unit of one million pieces capacity with an investment of Rs 62.44 crore and employment potential of 620. The proposal of Kashvi International Private Limited to set up an additional 1.2 million tonne per annum iron ore beneficiation plant besides its 0.6 MTPA iron ore pelletization plant with an investment of Rs 55.23 crore and employment potential of 50 was also cleared.

In a big boost to State’s metal downstream sector, the proposal of Purosteel India Private Limited to set up a manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 53.42 crore and employment opportunity for 200 people was approved. Besides, the proposal of Odisha Carriers and Trade for setting up three logistics park-cum-fulfilment centres with an investment of Rs 80 crore and employment potential for 405 people was also approved.The committee will have Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Energy Minister Sushant Singh, Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Mallik and Minister of State for Industries and MSMEs Dibya Shankar Mishra as members.

Approved venturesDhunseri Ventures  Limited at Paradip 
60,000 tonne annual capacity  Rs 1,013.29 cr and jobs for 350 people
Rungta Mines integrated steel plant project 
2.85 MTPA, 385 MW captive power plant and 1.69 MTPA cement plant Rs 7,836.9 cr investment and 
4,900 jobs
M/S Niren Kumar Anand 
One million pieces footwear with an investment of Rs 62.44 cr and 620 jobs
Purosteel India Private Limited Rs 53.42 cr investment and 200 jobs

