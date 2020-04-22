Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation aid to 57K construction workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has decided to provide financial help to construction workers, who are struggling to make ends meet in the absence of work due to coronavirus and lockdown.There are as many as 57,096 building and other construction workers in the Capital who are under severe financial stress.

Each worker will be given Rs 1,500 either directly in their locality or through bank transfer. The assistance will be provided by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) with the help of Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board ward-wise. “Initially around 1,500 beneficiaries will be provided the assistance directly in Saliasahi area of the city,” an official from the civic body said.

He, however, said as the area is vast and comes under four wards of BMC, Ward-wise distribution may not be possible there. Strict social distancing norms will be followed during direct distribution of assistance.

While Zonal Deputy Commissioners will work out distribution plan for the Wards in their jurisdiction, officials of BDA and BSCL will also be involved in the task.

Police and officials of Education and Housing and Urban Development departments will also help as support staff. Due importance will be given for sanitisation, location announcement, maintenance of acquaintance, verification of Aadhar number etc. There will not be any distribution between 1 pm and 3 pm as the temperature would be high.