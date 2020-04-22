STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation clueless over drainage restoration prior to monsoon

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is clueless as to how it will complete the drainage repair and restoration ahead of monsoon to prevent urban flooding this year.

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is clueless as to how it will complete the drainage repair and restoration ahead of monsoon to prevent urban flooding this year. The civic body, which floated tenders only towards the end of 2019, is in a tizzy over progress of the work that came to a halt in March following the lockdown imposed in the Capital to contain the spread of coronavirus. Sources say at least 80 per cent of the work is still pending.

“As of mid-March, only 10 to 20 per cent repair and restoration work of drainage projects in 36 vulnerable points have been complete. There is no progress of the pending work due to restrictions imposed as part of Covid-19 lockdown. All these points were identified during last year’s monsoon,” said an official of the drainage division of the civic body.

Official sources informed that the civic body had received `110 crore for drainage repair and restoration projects in 2019-20 fiscal which include 264 projects amounting to `97 crore for various wards and another `1 crore towards a rainwater recharge pit. Covering open drains by using slabs was proposed at `5 crore. “We had completed tender process for some of these projects and others were in the pipeline. The lockdown came at the wrong time and severely affected the progress,” the official said.

Large parts of the city experience heavy water logging during the monsoon and with just two months left for arrival of monsoon and limited relaxation available in the city for construction works in the second phase of the lockdown, the BMC is in a fix. Meanwhile, the civic body has not reportedly started repair work of any major storm water drainage channel to lack of funds. The city has 13 storm water drains with 65.62 km length. However, retaining wall, flooring and expansion work has been completed only on 11.2 km stretch.

While Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury could not be reached for comments, BMC City engineer DS Mohapatra said that they are working out a plan by seeking approval of the government to resume drainage repair work with limited manpower to prevent  further delay. “We will request the Commissioner to allow drainage division to carry out drainage repair work at vulnerable points with four to five workers at each site to speed up restoration process without breaking any social distancing protocol,” Mohapatra said. The list of vulnerable points where work will be resumed will be prepared shortly though.

Incomplete task
The city has 13 storm water drains with 65.62 km length
Retaining wall, flooring and expansion work completed only on 11.2 km stretch
80 pc of work is pending
10 to 20 pc repair, restoration work of drainage projects 
in 36 vulnerable points completed

Funding in 2019-20
Rs 97 cr for 264 projects in various wards 
Rs 1 cr  for rainwater recharge pit
Rs 5 cr for covering open drains using slabs

