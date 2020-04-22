STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government directs district heads to expedite MFP collection

Lockdown coincided with peak season for MFP harvesting

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a belated move, the State Government on Monday directed district collectors to expedite the process for procurement of minor forest produces under minimum support price system to combat the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on primary collectors. The State Government’s directive for collection, harvesting and processing of non-timber forest produce (NTFP) came a day after TNIE published a report on how the lockdown impacted livelihood of tribal people and other forest dwelling communities.

“I request you to look into the matter on priority and initiate needful action so as to protect the livelihood of tribals by allowing them to collect MFPs and sell those items through the Primary Procurement Agencies (PPAs) as MSP fixed by the Government,” said Principal Secretary, ST&SC Development, Ranjana Chopra.

In a letter to collectors and superintendents of police of 13 major MFP districts, Ranjana said advisories issued by the Government, particularly instructions on social distancing, are to be strictly followed. “It has become imperative on our part to initiate precautionary measures to protect them as well as their livelihood at this critical juncture.” As the two phases of lockdown coincided with the peak season for collection and harvesting of MFPs, chances of unscrupulous market forces exploiting the primary procurers by pushing them to distress sale is high in the absence of market intervention by government agencies.

Collection of MFPs is seasonal and the period between March and June is very important. The economy of tribals and other traditional forest dwellers depend on the earning in the four months as they have little to do during rainy season, said Chitta Ranjan Pani, a leading expert on NTFP economy. “It will be disastrous to depend on the State-owned Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Limited (TDCCOL), the major procurer of MFPs, as it is focusing more on other activities like paddy and millet procurement and running petrol pumps,” said Pani.

He said the district collectors need to monitor prices of MFPs fortnightly and accordingly steps should be be taken as per the guidelines of the scheme. Gram Sabhas and all line department need to be involved to procure MFPs from tribal MFP gatherers. Minor forest produce includes non-timber items such as bamboo and other grasses, edible or useful roots, seeds, fruits, flowers and plants. A number of people from Scheduled Tribes and other forest dwelling communities depend on collection and sale of such items for their livelihood.

