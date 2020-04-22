‘Upload NCERT book list online’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Tuesday suggested the School and Mass Education department to ensure that private schools in the State upload book list based on National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus on their websites for online education during the lockdown.

It also advised the department that private English medium schools should inform students and guardians about this NCERT syllabus-based book list through SMS, email or WhatsApp. Acting on the petition filed by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, the Commission stated that “Steps are required to be taken to ensure that the study of students is not affected during lockdown.

A large number of parents are demanding that private schools are not following NCERT books for online teaching which are easily accessible compared to private books, most of which do not have soft copies available online. As per CBSE circular, the book list needs to be displayed on the website of schools and parents need to be informed about it through mail or sms, which is not followed by schools in the State.

The Government should issue necessary direction to this effect and ensure this practice by schools in the State, they said.