STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

With Collector power, can sarpanchs fight disaster?

More importantly, under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, they would have powers of enforcement as well as punitive authority.

Published: 22nd April 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha Government’s decision to delegate powers of district collectors to sarpanchs may have been ‘historic’ but it could be in direct conflict with the existing structure of disaster management command. Invoking Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legislations, the Government delegated powers of Collectors to sarpanchs of gram panchayats (GPs) in their jurisdiction towards registration of returnees, their streamlined movement as well as 14-day quarantine.

More importantly, under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, they would have powers of enforcement as well as punitive authority. Will the sarpanchs be able to wield that power with objectivity and implement? That is a bigger question and will decide the course of this ‘historic’ decision. The 2005 Act provides for ‘effective management of disasters and for matters connected there with or incidental thereto.’ That is why an incident command system is put in place and Collector as the District Authority is placed at the head of it. As a time-tested institutional set-up, it has worked well. The natural calamities the State Government has tackled successfully vouch for that.

Sarpanchs, on the other hand, represent people at the grassroots but as a political entity stand as an extension of an age old custom of redressal and dispute solving in the grassroots level. Can they handle the authority?  “They can handle the redressal system. Recently, the Government entrusted development work to them. Without any assessment of the current situation, the Government has given them powers to manage a public health disaster which is testing the whole world,” say experts. 

Moreover, handing over punitive powers to a political person with loyalists and affiliations can be growingly problematic. How will sarpanchs handle the authority when they do not have any official support system in place? Analysts say it could lead to conflict not only in management of the disaster in districts but also in grassroots where people with different political affiliations collide. The large-scale irregularities rural housing during the recent calamities must not be lost on the Government. Interestingly, the Government has completely sidetracked MLAs in the entire system. 

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra says the Government can delegate emergency powers of the Collectors under the law by issuing a notification but agrees that the decision will politicise functioning at the grass-roots level. “The Government decision is a window dressing, only meant for propaganda and no action,” said Mishra, a former Law Minister. His party colleague and former Minister Ganeswar Behera, maintains that without amending relevant provisions of the Acts which vests powers on Collectors, the Government cannot delegate these to sarpanchs. As the Assembly is not in session, an ordinance should have been brought.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Government sarpanch
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp