STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Coronavirus lockdown: 40 fined for no mask in Bhubaneswar

The Health and Family Welfare department and BMC had declared that Rs 200 could be collected from violators in the first three instances and Rs 500 after that.

Published: 23rd April 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

A man and his daughter on the way to home with grocery during lockdown in Bhubaneswar

A man and his daughter on the way to home with grocery during lockdown in Bhubaneswar. (photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: People moving out of their homes without masks had to face the music on Wednesday as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation started collecting fine from violators in the city. Civic body officials said the drive was launched in North Zone of the city where Rs 8,000 was collected from 40 violators, Rs 500 from each.

A BMC enforcement squad led by senior officer Ashok Beuria launched drive. The Health and Family Welfare department and BMC had declared that Rs 200 could be collected from violators in the first three instances and Rs 500 after that. 

However, officials said heavy penalty was imposed in the first instance itself to check this violation effectively. The drive will continue during the lockdown and enforcement squad will crackdown on violators in South East and South West zones of the city in the next phase, the officials said and added that bringing changes in citizens behaviour is one of the main task of such drive. 

"Citizens have to behave responsibly as COVID-19 pandemic has already spread its tentacles across the globe. As the health-care experts from WHO and ICMR are advocating for the use of masks to fight against the virus, we request all in the city to follow the guidelines properly. Our crackdown will continue and violators who are not wearing masks and putting our society at danger will be nabbed," said ZDC North Zone Pramod Kumar Prusty. 

As per the notification of Health and Family Welfare Department issued recently, wearing mask outside home is mandatory for all citizens. The notification has also stated that a handkerchief or any other clean piece of cloth with at least two layers can be worn in order to keep the spread of the virus at bay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Bhubaneswar lockdown Bhubaneswar masks Bhubaneswar masks fine
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp