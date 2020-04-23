STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Three zones in Bhubaneswar off containment

Active surveillance, however, will continue in the areas for next seven days as a precaution to check spread of the virus. Lockdown will remain effective as in other areas.

Fire personnel sanitizing OUAT campus during lockdown in Bhubaneswar

Fire personnel sanitizing OUAT campus during lockdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday withdrew containment zone tag from Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and Surya Nagar. The containment zone order was lifted as no fresh cases were reported during surveillance.

Active surveillance, however, will continue in the areas for next seven days as a precaution to check spread of the virus. Lockdown will remain effective as in other areas. After withdrawal of this tag, BMC will allow opening of all essential stores in these areas shortly.

Online delivery of vegetables, grocery and medicine to the locality will also resume soon. BMC had lifted the tag from Jadupur and Sundarpada a week back after no case was found from both the areas during active surveillance.

Four new cases linked to West Bengal, State total 83

Four more persons, all returnees from West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday prompting the Odisha government to  barricade all connectivity to the neighbouring State. The new cases included three from Bhadrak and one from Jajpur. With this, the State tally touched 83, while the number of cases in Bhadrak and Jajpur rose to 11 and eight respectively.

The new cases - all men, aged 35, 40 and 55, hail from Basudevpur block in Bhadrak and another 38-year-old man is a resident of Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district.  While the contact tracing of the new cases is on, one among them was detected with the infection after he completed 14-day quarantine and others visited several places before testing positive. Patient No. 71 had returned from WB on March 29 and remained in home quarantine 

