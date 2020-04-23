Return of migrant workers to Cuttack from West Bengal triggers panic

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as West Bengal link in rise of COVID-19 positive cases has left Odisha worried, return of several migrant workers from the neighbouring state to their native places in Cuttack triggers panic among the residents. A 38-year-old diploma engineer, working in West Bengal’s 24 Parganas, reached his native village under Niali tehsil on a bicycle on April 13.

Some neighbours noticed his presence and informed local administration following which the WB returnee was asked to go for home quarantine, said Niali Tehsildar Bidyadhar Pati adding that his blood sample and throat swab would be collected and sent for examination on Thursday.

Similarly, panic gripped Sardola village in Harinata panchayat under Tangi-Choudwar block after locals found two WB returnees. They had gone to deliver essential goods in a pickup van three days back and returned home without any screening on Tuesday.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the local administration, both were kept under institutional quarantine at Bapuji ME School, said Harinata Sarpanch Manoj Kumar Samal. "The two are said to have brought more than 15 persons in their van while returning from West Bengal. While some got down in Jajpur, the others alighted near Chandikhol. As both are not cooperating with the administration, we are verifying the allegation," said Samal.

In another incident, slum dwellers of Balisahi in Jagatpur protested entry of five non-Odias who were trying to enter the locality with help of a country boat in Mahanadi river on Tuesday. After facing opposition from the locals, the youths tried to return hurriedly but their boat capsized accidentally. However, all the seven persons, including two Odia boatmen, swam to safety. There is no information in this regard with local police.

In last two days, community organisers of Cuttack Municipal Corporation with the help of Commissionerate Police detected as many as 13 West Bengal returnees in the city and kept them under intuitional quarantine at BOSE, informed City Health Officer Dr Satyabrat Mohapatra.

"We have mobilised panchayat level officials to detect people returning from West Bengal and ensure their quarantine. On Wednesday, 25 samples in Nischintakoili and 23 in Mahanga have been collected from WB returnees and sent for examination," said Sub Collector Subhransu Mishra.