Berhampur kid gets camel milk, thanks to IPS, IRTS help

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SETU, a dedicated helpline by a group of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) probationers, arranged camel milk for a Berhampur-based woman whose child suffers from autism.

The child’s family members had contacted Odisha cadre IPS officer and Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (Cesu) CEO Arun Bothra on Twitter on April 16 requesting him to arrange camel milk for him.

Bothra immediately contacted Indian Railways and SETU facilitated the transportation of camel milk from Rajasthan within two days. The senior IPS officer had earlier helped a Mumbai-based woman who needed camel milk for her autistic child. Chandan Acharya, the three-and-half-year-old child’s uncle, thanked Bothra and SETU for coming to rescue of the kid.

“With the help of Arun Bothra, district administration and IRTS officers, I collected 10 litres camel milk and 1 kg milk powder from Bhubaneswar railway station on Thursday evening,” Acharya told TNIE. The cost of transportation was only `125. SETU launched the helpline and opened its Twitter account to ensure smooth transportation of essential commodities to various parts of the country amid national lockdown.

The initiative has gone beyond Indian Railways and collaborated with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration, institutional bodies and even start-ups to ensure last mile connectivity. In the last eight days, the 24x7 helpline managed by IRTS probationers has received over 1,400 calls and requests on Twitter.