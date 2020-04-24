STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Berhampur kid gets camel milk, thanks to IPS, IRTS help

Bothra immediately contacted Indian Railways and SETU facilitated the transportation of camel milk from Rajasthan within two days.

Published: 24th April 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

MILK

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SETU, a dedicated helpline by a group of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) probationers, arranged camel milk for a Berhampur-based woman whose child suffers from autism.
The child’s family members had contacted Odisha cadre IPS officer and Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha (Cesu) CEO Arun Bothra on Twitter on April 16 requesting him to arrange camel milk for him.

Bothra immediately contacted Indian Railways and SETU facilitated the transportation of camel milk from Rajasthan within two days. The senior IPS officer had earlier helped a Mumbai-based woman who needed camel milk for her autistic child. Chandan Acharya, the three-and-half-year-old child’s uncle, thanked Bothra and SETU for coming to rescue of the kid.

“With the help of Arun Bothra, district administration and IRTS officers, I collected 10 litres camel milk and 1 kg milk powder from Bhubaneswar railway station on Thursday evening,” Acharya told TNIE. The cost of transportation was only `125. SETU launched the helpline and opened its Twitter account to ensure smooth transportation of essential commodities to various parts of the country amid national lockdown.

The initiative has gone beyond Indian Railways and collaborated with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), district administration, institutional bodies and even start-ups to ensure last mile connectivity. In the last eight days, the 24x7 helpline managed by IRTS probationers has received over 1,400 calls and requests on Twitter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
camel milk Berhampur Odisha
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp