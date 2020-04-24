STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lingaraj’s Chandan Yatra called off

After cancellation of Rukuna Rath Yatra, the temple administration called off Chandan Yatra of Lord Lingaraj on Thursday due to coronavirus crisis.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After cancellation of Rukuna Rath Yatra, the temple administration called off Chandan Yatra of Lord Lingaraj on Thursday due to coronavirus crisis. The annual Yatra was scheduled on April 26. “As per the orders of Khurda Collector, the temple office has decided not to conduct the rituals linked to the festival outside the temple premises.

The Lord will not take the boat ride in Bindusagar,” said Temple Supervisor Rajkishore Mohapatra. 
However, the servitors are yet to decide about the rituals to be performed inside the temple. “We perform a special Chandan Parikrama of the Lord inside the temple.

A special Bhoga is also offered to the Lord on the day. We haven’t decided whether these rituals will be performed as usual or not,” added Mohapatra. The Chandan Yatra is also observed at Puri Jagannath Temple and other shrines across the State. As per the Hindu almanac, it begins on holy Akshaya Trutiya and continues till Chandan Purnima.

Banking hours changed
Bhubaneswar: All banks in Odisha, except those in Cuttack, Puri, Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Koraput and Bhubaneswar, will function from 8 am to 2 pm with customer service hours from 8 am to 1 pm. The revised banking hours will be operative till the lockdown period is over. Opening of banks in early hours will help reduce heavy rush on bank premises, ensuring proper social distancing, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy in the order.

