Bike borne miscreants hurl bombs at journalist’s house in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three motorcycle-borne miscreants wearing masks hurled three low intensity bombs at the house of a regional news channel’s reporter in Karamanga village within Konark police limits on Thursday night.

After the attackers targeted reporter Sanjay Pati’s house at about 12.15 am, they were fleeing on the motorcycle when two home guards patrolling in the area intercepted them on suspicion.

But the anti-socials threatened the police personnel at gunpoint and managed to give a slip to them.

Pati said he had no enmity with anyone. “As I was engaged in Covid-19 duty, I was not going home and staying at a relative’s lodge.

"On Thursday night, my younger brother telephoned me and informed about the incident,” Pati said.

The reporter’s house sustained minor damage in the incident. The journalist’s father Jalandar Pati later lodged a complaint with the police.

“A case has been registered in this regard under Section 307 of IPC and Section 9(B) of Explosives Act. Further investigation is on,” said Konark police.