Child rights panel orders inquiry against Bhubaneswar school
Published: 25th April 2020 11:17 AM | Last Updated: 25th April 2020 11:17 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday ordered an inquiry against a City-based private school for depriving a Class III student of attending online classes.
The Commission has asked Khurda Collector and the District Education Officer to probe into the matter and submit the action taken report to it at the earliest.