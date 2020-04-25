COVID-19: Khimji provides 100 hazmat suits to Odisha police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lending a helping hand to Odisha Police in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic, Khimji Group, one of the leading business houses of the State provided 100 hazmat suits worth about ` five lakh to the Commissionerate Police.

Hazmat suits are used as personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent contamination. The air tight suits are made of plastic, fabric and rubber, along with an independent source of oxygen which provides protection from chemical and biological agents.

“This is a small way in which Khimji Group can help our brave police officers who are tirelessly fighting this battle against Covid-19. These suits protects the persons from infection when they are in close vicinity of the victim,” said Khimji Jewellers director Mitesh Khimji.

These suits will help the police amid the pandemic to get inside the affected areas or houses and help the affected people reach out to hospitals, he added. The CSR wing of the Group, Khimji Foundation, had contributed Rs 21 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund during cyclone Fani last year. Recently, it had also contributed Rs15 lakh to ‘Mission Zero- F’ initiative of the State Government which is modelled to ensure zero failure of students in Class X examination.