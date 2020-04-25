Fake woman IPS officer nabbed in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police registered a case against a woman for impersonating as an IPS officer.

Sarmistha Behera of Bhadrak district had married an Odisha Special Armed Police constable in 2015, who is now posted in Malkangiri district.

Behera used to call personnel of different battalions and demand commodities like sanitisers from them claiming she was an IPS officer.

She also used to lure the personnel on the pretext of providing them transfer postings of their choice. Behera reportedly called the reserve inspector recently and asked him to change the force deployment during lockdown period.

On suspicion, the Inspector informed Additional CP and in-charge DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo, following which it was ascertained that the woman is not a police officer.

It was found that Sarmistha was staying near Forest Park within Capital police limits and a case was registered against her under Section 419 of IPC.