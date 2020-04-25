Low pressure threat to Odisha in cyclone-Fani month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the State machinery occupied with Covid-19 pandemic, prediction of a low pressure in May might just bring more challenges for the Government and worries for the people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal around April 29 triggering rainfall in Odisha. The system is expected to become more marked over the same region subsequently. However, its path and impact on Odisha can be known only after it intensifies into a depression.

“Impact of the system on Odisha can be ascertained if it intensifies into a depression. The system’s movement and path will indicate the rainfall activity in the State,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.However, private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Maiden cyclone of this season will be forming over Bay of Bengal shortly. A cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea will come up on April 27. This will become organised and more marked to induce a low-pressure area over the same region on April 28. Environmental conditions will be favourable for further strengthening the system to depression on 29 and later to a deep depression on April 30.”

Meanwhile, Balasore received 70 mm rainfall, followed by the State Capital 41.2 mm on Friday. Regional Met office has forecast rainfall in Odisha till April 28. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely at most places over northern region and many places in south Odisha on Saturday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds up to 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr are likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Odisha districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal while hailstorm and heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places over Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Jajpur districts during the same period.Almost a year back on May 3, Fani had hit Odisha coast after making a landfall in Puri. With wind gusting up to 175 kmph and incessant rains bringing down trees, power and communications lines and thatched houses, the cyclone tore through the eastern coast in Odisha devastating life and livelihood.