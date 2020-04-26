Odisha DGP concern for highly vulnerable personnel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As police departments across the country see a spike in Covid-19 cases, Odisha DGP Abhay directed all SPs and Cuttack, Bhubaneswar DCPs to review the situation and change deployment of personnel highly vulnerable to the virus. In a letter to DCPs, SPs and heads of police establishments, the DGP asked each police establishment to prepare a list of high and low vulnerable duties.

“This will be continuous exercise and should be completed in the next few days, preferably by April 27,” said the DGP on Friday. Abhay noted that some persons are found to be very vulnerable to coronavirus infection and morbidity. Odisha Police has classified highly vulnerable personnel, including personnel who are 58-years-old or above, those with one or more co-morbid conditions.

Persons highly vulnerable are those with serious heart conditions and high blood pressure (hypertension), immunocompromised, severely obese, highly diabetic, suffer from chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis, liver disease and pregnant women personnel. A senior police officer told TNIE, “We have to ensure that such persons working with Odisha Police are not exposed to Covid-19.”Covid-19 quarantine duty, deployment at containment zones, blocking duty, check-post duty, visit to designated Covid-19 hospitals or hospital duty, investigation of murder and unntural death cases, duty at reception desks at police stations have been listed as highly vulnerable.