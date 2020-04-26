STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha DGP concern for highly vulnerable personnel

“This will be continuous exercise and should be completed in the next few days, preferably by April 27,” said the DGP on Friday.

Published: 26th April 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha DGP Abhay

Odisha DGP Abhay (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As police departments across the country see a spike in Covid-19 cases, Odisha DGP Abhay directed all SPs and Cuttack, Bhubaneswar DCPs to review the situation and change deployment of personnel highly vulnerable to the virus. In a letter to DCPs, SPs and heads of police establishments, the DGP asked each police establishment to prepare a list of high and low vulnerable duties.

“This will be continuous exercise and should be completed in the next few days, preferably by April 27,” said the DGP on Friday. Abhay noted that some persons are found to be very vulnerable to coronavirus infection and morbidity. Odisha Police has classified highly vulnerable personnel, including personnel who are 58-years-old or above, those with one or more co-morbid conditions.

Persons highly vulnerable are those with serious heart conditions and high blood pressure (hypertension), immunocompromised, severely obese, highly diabetic, suffer from chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis, liver disease and pregnant women personnel. A senior police officer told TNIE, “We have to ensure that such persons working with Odisha Police are not exposed to Covid-19.”Covid-19 quarantine duty, deployment at containment zones, blocking duty, check-post duty, visit to designated Covid-19 hospitals or hospital duty, investigation of murder and unntural death cases, duty at reception desks at police stations have been listed as highly vulnerable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha DGP coronavirus concerns COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp