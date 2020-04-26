STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha High Court condemns ‘forum shopping’ by litigant

On perusal of records, it was found that the petitioner had earlier approached the HC on the issue but it was dismissed by a Single Judge Bench in 2017.

Published: 26th April 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Friday censured a petitioner for ‘forum shopping’ after he brought a litigation which had already attained finality in earlier verdicts by the High Court and also the Supreme Court through a writ petition.

The Court viewed “forum shopping by the litigant as an abuse of law.” In legal parlance, ‘forum shopping’ is a practice adopted by litigants to get their cases heard in a particular court that is likely to provide a favourable judgment. The Court dismissed the petition which had challenged the termination of LPG distributorship by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on the ground that it was secured by means of illegal residential certificate.

On perusal of records, it was found that the petitioner had earlier approached the HC on the issue but it was dismissed by a Single Judge Bench in 2017. Subsequently, he had filed a writ appeal challenging it. But a division bench upheld the Single Judge Bench’s order in 2018. Later, the petitioner had unsuccessfully challenged it by way of a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court in 2019.

The Court felt that the issue of his residential status had been set to rest in an earlier round wherein the petitioner had already travelled up to the SC and suffered dismissal. The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Panigrahi said it is a clear case of forum shopping at the behest of the petitioner, who, having lost in the earlier round of litigation which attained finality, has sought similar remedy in the instant proceedings. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha High Court
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp